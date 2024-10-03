King Charles III tries his hand at the Samoa dance. Adrian Dennis/PA Wire/dpa

The British royal family is not exactly known for dancing. King Charles proves that he's got what it takes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III was given a little lesson in Samoan dance moves at a reception in London.

The reception was held in honor of the Commonwealth, and Charles actively participated in the dance moves, much to the delight of the guests in attendance.

Charles was joined at the event by celebrity guests including Motsi Mabuse and singer Grace Jones. Show more

Britain's King Charles III (75) has been given a little dance lesson. The monarch plans to set off on his first major trip since his cancer diagnosis in mid-October, visiting both Australia and Samoa. At a reception in London, he was shown Samoan dance moves in advance.

A guest at the reception in honor of the Commonwealth of Nations asked him to dance, the British news agency PA reported.

The former rugby player and honorary consul Freddie Tuilagi demonstrated the moves. Charles then handed over the glass he was holding and joined in with the moves.

Fun night at St James’s Palace last night where Freddie Tuilagi got King Charles dancing at a pre-CHOGM reception. Freddie said afterwards: “He said he loved it, he loved it. They were good moves, he had good moves.” Looking forward to more of this in Samoa later this month… pic.twitter.com/RpTkBcduoA — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) October 3, 2024

The monarch moved his hands in waves and laughed while his wife Queen Camilla (77) stood next to him and watched. When asked how Charles had done, Tuilagi said, according to PA, "Good - he's got it."

According to PA, "Let's Dance" star Motsi Mabuse (43) also attended the reception. Mabuse is not only well-known in Germany, but also in the UK, as she is also a judge on the British version of the dance show, "Strictly Come Dancing". Singer Grace Jones also attended the reception in London on Wednesday evening.

