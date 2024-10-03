Britain's King Charles III (75) has been given a little dance lesson. The monarch plans to set off on his first major trip since his cancer diagnosis in mid-October, visiting both Australia and Samoa. At a reception in London, he was shown Samoan dance moves in advance.
A guest at the reception in honor of the Commonwealth of Nations asked him to dance, the British news agency PA reported.
The former rugby player and honorary consul Freddie Tuilagi demonstrated the moves. Charles then handed over the glass he was holding and joined in with the moves.
Fun night at St James’s Palace last night where Freddie Tuilagi got King Charles dancing at a pre-CHOGM reception. Freddie said afterwards: “He said he loved it, he loved it. They were good moves, he had good moves.” Looking forward to more of this in Samoa later this month… pic.twitter.com/RpTkBcduoA
The monarch moved his hands in waves and laughed while his wife Queen Camilla (77) stood next to him and watched. When asked how Charles had done, Tuilagi said, according to PA, "Good - he's got it."
According to PA, "Let's Dance" star Motsi Mabuse (43) also attended the reception. Mabuse is not only well-known in Germany, but also in the UK, as she is also a judge on the British version of the dance show, "Strictly Come Dancing". Singer Grace Jones also attended the reception in London on Wednesday evening.