At the beginning of November, emperor penguin Gus was stranded on the coast of Australia. Far from his Antarctic home and totally malnourished, he is being nursed back to health by animal welfare activists and is now due to start his return journey.

Christian Thumshirn

At the beginning of November, an emperor penguin turns up among bathers on a stretch of beach 400 kilometers south of Perth. Gus, as his finders call him, must have covered an incredible 3500 kilometers at this point. Emperor penguins are native to the Antarctic.

Gus had lost 23.4 kilos and was visibly disoriented. Eyewitnesses observed him trying to slide around on his stomach, for example, and landing with his head in the sand. He probably thought the sand was snow.

A team of keepers finally nursed Gus back to health in a penguin enclosure. After 20 days, Gus had put on 3.5 kilograms.

The penguin has now been released into the wild on the south coast of the Australian state of Western Australia. Gus' carers are confident that he will find his way back to his home across the ocean.