Someone from Belgium has won 139.7 million francs with the right numbers. (archive picture) Keystone

A lucky player won almost 140 million francs in Euromillions on Friday.

The winner comes from Belgium. Show more

One player won a total of 139.7 million francs in Friday's Euro Millions draw. The correct winning combination was 12, 14, 34, 41 and 47 as well as stars 3 and 4.

The winner was someone from Belgium. The jackpot for the next draw on Tuesday is 16 million francs, as Swisslos announced. Euro Millions can be played in twelve countries, including Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

