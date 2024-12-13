Rare whale dissected in New Zealand - initial findings - Gallery Scientists have examined the carcass of a Bahamonde beaked whale. (archive picture) Image: dpa Only a few specimens are known to science. (archive picture) Image: dpa Rare whale dissected in New Zealand - initial findings - Gallery Scientists have examined the carcass of a Bahamonde beaked whale. (archive picture) Image: dpa Only a few specimens are known to science. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Scientists are only aware of a few specimens of Bahamonde's beaked whales. They have never been sighted alive in the sea. An examination of a washed-up carcass has now provided new knowledge.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Bahamonde beaked whale has washed up dead on the coast of New Zealand.

This species is probably one of the least known in the world.

The investigation by scientists has produced important findings. Show more

Scientists in New Zealand have dissected the carcass of one of the world's least known whales. Tiny, not fully formed teeth were found in the upper jaw of the so-called Bahamonde beaked whale, according to a statement from the nature conservation authority. It is a remarkable discovery that could shed light on the evolutionary history of the whale, said marine expert Anton van Helden. "And once again, it's something we had no idea about."

The 5-metre-long, 1.3-tonne animal washed up on a beach near Dunedin on the South Island in July. To date, only a handful of specimens of this species are known to science. Bahamonde beaked whales have never been documented alive in the sea.

Maori representatives also involved

The scientists also discovered that the whale had nine stomach chambers. Parts of squid, parasitic worms and other as yet undetermined parts of organisms were found in some of them. The animal's head and neck had injuries and one jaw was broken. The injuries could possibly be responsible for the animal's death, it said.

Representatives of New Zealand's indigenous people, the Maori, were also reportedly involved in the week-long investigation of the marine mammal. For the indigenous population of the Pacific nation, whales are more than just animals: they see a direct line of connection between themselves and the whales and regard them as their ancestors. The study brought together indigenous and Western knowledge systems, the press release stated.

The data collected during the dissection is now being analyzed and further results will be published.

Only a few specimens found so far

The scientific name of the Bahamonde beaked whale is Mesoplodon traversii. Parts of the jaws and teeth of this whale species were first found in 1874. Since then, there have only been a handful of other finds, in New Zealand and Chile. In 2010, two complete specimens were discovered for the first time. The mother and her calf had washed ashore on New Zealand's North Island and died a short time later.