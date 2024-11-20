According to a population survey by gfs.bern, queer people receive too much attention compared to the rest of the population. (archive image) Keystone

Queer people receive too much attention compared to the rest of the population. This is the result of a representative population survey conducted by the research institute gfs.bern in Switzerland.

SDA

60 percent of the residents surveyed strongly or somewhat agreed with this statement, as the research institute announced on Wednesday. In contrast, 33% disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement.

A certain ambivalence is also evident when it comes to learning more about the experiences and challenges of LGBTIQ+ people. Although 33% stated that they were very often open to learning new things. However, this was not the case for 35%.

There is a greater willingness to recognize gender identity and the pronouns chosen. According to gfs.bern, a slight majority of 53% of respondents stated that they do this often or very often. A majority of 60 and 53 percent respectively are also in favor of legal equality for gay or lesbian people. Legal equality for trans or non-binary people, on the other hand, is a priority for fewer people, at 37% and 35% respectively.

Classic stereotypes or critical statements about LGBTIQ+ people are meanwhile broken by a majority of respondents. However, as soon as it comes to gender identity, approval of stereotypes clearly increases. In the community survey, which was also conducted, around a third of respondents stated that they avoid certain places or locations for fear of discrimination or attacks.

