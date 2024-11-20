gendersMajority in population survey see too much attention for queer people
SDA
20.11.2024 - 10:00
Queer people receive too much attention compared to the rest of the population. This is the result of a representative population survey conducted by the research institute gfs.bern in Switzerland.
20.11.2024, 10:00
SDA
60 percent of the residents surveyed strongly or somewhat agreed with this statement, as the research institute announced on Wednesday. In contrast, 33% disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement.
A certain ambivalence is also evident when it comes to learning more about the experiences and challenges of LGBTIQ+ people. Although 33% stated that they were very often open to learning new things. However, this was not the case for 35%.
There is a greater willingness to recognize gender identity and the pronouns chosen. According to gfs.bern, a slight majority of 53% of respondents stated that they do this often or very often. A majority of 60 and 53 percent respectively are also in favor of legal equality for gay or lesbian people. Legal equality for trans or non-binary people, on the other hand, is a priority for fewer people, at 37% and 35% respectively.
Classic stereotypes or critical statements about LGBTIQ+ people are meanwhile broken by a majority of respondents. However, as soon as it comes to gender identity, approval of stereotypes clearly increases. In the community survey, which was also conducted, around a third of respondents stated that they avoid certain places or locations for fear of discrimination or attacks.