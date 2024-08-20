The Geneva judiciary has opened an investigation into the explosion in Geneva. Symbolic image: Keystone

A man has been injured by a garbage bag explosion in Geneva. It is still unclear whether it was an attack: The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was injured in Geneva on August 20 when a garbage bag exploded on the landing of his apartment.

The 43-year-old was injured in the leg.

The public prosecutor's office and forensics are now investigating whether this was an attack. Show more

A man was injured when a garbage bag exploded in a residential building in Geneva. It was initially unclear whether it was an attack. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

The 43-year-old man was injured in one leg this morning when he picked up a garbage bag that had been left on the landing of his apartment in the Saint-Jean district of Geneva. When he lifted the bag, it exploded.

The incident occurred shortly before 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, as the Geneva public prosecutor's office confirmed various media reports at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The building is currently being searched to ensure that there are no other bags or suspicious objects.

Zurich specialists in Geneva

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute were expected on site to determine the cause of the explosion. Should the assumption of an attack be confirmed, the case would be transferred to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).

A liquid leaked from the possibly prepared waste bag. This could indicate that a small homemade bomb was hidden in the bag and triggered by a mechanism.

The victim of the explosion is an apparently blameless family man. His wife and two children were in the apartment when the deflagration occurred. They remained unharmed.

SDA