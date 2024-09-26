With this picture, the Munich police are searching for the suspect who allegedly beat a 57-year-old man to death. Polizei München

The Munich police are searching for the main suspect in a homicide in Munich's Old Botanical Gardens yesterday, Wednesday. The suspect fatally injured the victim with a kung-fu kick.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Munich's Old Botanical Garden, a man killed a 57-year-old man with a kick to the face.

Surveillance cameras captured the crime. Another person involved in the altercation has been questioned, fined and released.

The main suspect is on the run, the police have published a wanted picture. He poses no danger to bystanders. According to the investigators, the victim and the alleged perpetrator knew each other. Show more

The Old Botanical Garden in Munich has long been considered a crime hotspot. Yesterday, Wednesday, an altercation between several men had a fatal outcome.

Images from surveillance cameras show, according to "Bild", how one man slaps the victim, then another kicks him in the buttocks. The 57-year-old falls to the ground, scrambles to his feet, whereupon the first man hits him in the face with a kung fu kick. The victim died a short time later in hospital from the kick.

The Munich police have published a picture of the suspect and are searching for him. He is apparently already known to the police for other violent crimes. He is a 30-year-old Polish man. During the search of three apartments, investigators seized the clothes that police say he "most likely" wore during the attack.

#Öffentlichkeitsfahndung



Nach einem Tötungsdelikt im Alten Botanischen Garten fahnden wir nach dem Täter. Ein Bild des Täters sowie den Sachverhalt findet ihr hier:https://t.co/0ye9NGSCOU



Bitte keine Hinweise über X. pic.twitter.com/AW0f0DF9dz — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) September 25, 2024

Two arrests, main suspect on the run

Police officers arrested two men, one of whom is said to be the one who kicked the victim in the buttocks. He was treated for identification purposes and fined for assault. The other man is only being held as a witness.

The manhunt for the man who, according to the surveillance images, fatally shot the 57-year-old, is continuing. He is still on the run. There is no danger to bystanders. He and the deceased had known each other.