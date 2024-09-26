The Old Botanical Garden in Munich has long been considered a crime hotspot. Yesterday, Wednesday, an altercation between several men had a fatal outcome.
Images from surveillance cameras show, according to "Bild", how one man slaps the victim, then another kicks him in the buttocks. The 57-year-old falls to the ground, scrambles to his feet, whereupon the first man hits him in the face with a kung fu kick. The victim died a short time later in hospital from the kick.
The Munich police have published a picture of the suspect and are searching for him. He is apparently already known to the police for other violent crimes. He is a 30-year-old Polish man. During the search of three apartments, investigators seized the clothes that police say he "most likely" wore during the attack.
Police officers arrested two men, one of whom is said to be the one who kicked the victim in the buttocks. He was treated for identification purposes and fined for assault. The other man is only being held as a witness.
The manhunt for the man who, according to the surveillance images, fatally shot the 57-year-old, is continuing. He is still on the run. There is no danger to bystanders. He and the deceased had known each other.