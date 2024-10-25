Lyle (l.) and Erik Menendez with defense attorney Leslie Abramson (r.) in the Beverly Hills courtroom. (November 26, 1990) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Nick Ut

The story of the Menendez brothers provided the template for a Netflix series. More than 35 years ago, the duo allegedly killed their parents out of greed. The brothers still claim to this day: out of fear. Now there could be a decisive turning point in the case.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez could now receive a new sentence for the murders of their parents in 1989 on the recommendation of the district attorney's office.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced at a press conference on Thursday that his office would propose a new sentence of 50 years to life in prison.

Since they were under the age of 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for immediate parole.

The brothers had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1996 shooting deaths of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

The then 21-year-old Lyle and the then 18-year-old Erik admitted to the fatal shootings.

However, they explained that they had feared that their parents wanted to kill them in order to prevent their father's long-term sexual abuse of their brothers from becoming known. Show more

The brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez could now receive a new sentence for the murders of their parents in 1989 on the recommendation of the district attorney's office. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced at a press conference on Thursday that his office would propose a new sentence of 50 years to life in prison. Since they were under the age of 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for immediate parole.

"I have come to a point where I believe resentencing is appropriate under the law," Gascón said. However, some members of his office are against the recommendation, he said. Gascón said he had only made the final decision shortly before the press conference. The district attorney's office will file the motion on Friday, and a hearing before a judge could take place as early as November.

In images released by the California Department of Corrections, Erik Menendez (l.) is seen on Oct. 31, 2016, and Lyle Menendez is seen on Feb. 22, 2018. Image: Keystone/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

The brothers had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1996 shooting deaths of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez. The then 21-year-old Lyle and the then 18-year-old Erik admitted to the fatal shootings. However, they explained that they had feared that their parents wanted to kill them in order to prevent their father's long-standing sexual abuse of the brothers from becoming known. The public prosecutor's office came to the conclusion at the time that there was no evidence of abuse. The brothers had been after their parents' assets, which were worth millions.

A different verdict in today's world

The brothers' extended family is arguing for their release, arguing that they would not have been sentenced to life imprisonment in today's world. Some family members, including their aunt Joan Andersen VanderMolen, traveled to the press conference to show support. Anamaria Baralt, a niece of Jose Mendez, called the prosecutor's decision courageous and necessary. "Lyle and Erik can finally begin to overcome the trauma of their past." Not all family members support the retrial. Attorneys for Milton Andersen, brother of Kitty Menendez, urged the court to uphold the original sentence.

Laurie Levenson, a professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, warned that the judge would not simply rubber-stamp the recommendation for a retrial.

The case has gained new attention thanks to the Netflix series "Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez".

dpa