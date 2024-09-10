Migros is selling its Bike World stores. Google Street View

Bike retailer Thömus is taking over 12 of the 14 Migros stores. 130 employees and apprentices can keep their jobs.

SDA

Migros has found a buyer for the majority of its Bike World stores. The bike retailer Thömus is taking over 12 of the 14 Migros branches as well as the 130 or so employees and apprentices at all stores. The purchase price was not disclosed in a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the stores will be redesigned and reopened from March 1, 2025. The locations in question are Affoltern am Albis, Au Wädeswil, Baden, Ebikon, Muri, Payerne, Pratteln, Romanel-sur-Lausanne, Schlieren, St. Gallen, Volketswil and Zuchwil.

Thömus will make the employees of the two remaining branches in Hinwil and Winterthur, which have not been taken over, an offer of continued employment. In addition, the company will take over all warranty work for bicycles and articles purchased from Bike World.

Major restructuring at Migros

Last February, Migros announced its intention to divest itself of several subsidiaries. At the same time, the retailer announced that up to 1,500 of its 100,000 jobs would be cut.

In addition to Bike World, the travel subsidiary Hotelplan, the furniture store Micasa, the Do it + Garden branches and the cosmetics and hygiene subsidiary Mibelle are also up for sale. The sale of Melectronics has already been completed: 20 of the 37 consumer electronics stores will be taken over by Mediamarkt, while the remaining 17 will be closed.

A buyer was also recently found for SportX. The Dosenbach-Ochsner Group is taking over a good half of the stores. What will happen to the remaining 22 SportX stores is still open.

SDA