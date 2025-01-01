  1. Residential Customers
Missing English woman found after more than 50 years

1.1.2025 - 17:30

This photo was used to search for the woman: The British police have solved one of their oldest missing persons cases.
This photo was used to search for the woman: The British police have solved one of their oldest missing persons cases.
An appeal on social media brought leads that led to the woman. She is doing well. Why she disappeared in 1972, however, remains a mystery.

A missing woman in England has been found more than 50 years after she went missing. According to police in the West Midlands region, Sheila Fox disappeared in 1972 at the age of 16. She was living with her parents in Coventry at the time.

When the police recently published an appeal with a black and white photo of the woman on their website and on social media, they received tips that led to the missing woman. Officers had spoken to her and she was doing well, the statement added.

Relationship with an older man?

However, the police did not provide any information on the circumstances of the mysterious case. According to British media reports, the young woman may have been in a relationship with an older man when she disappeared. She now lives in another part of the country.

"Every missing person has a story and their families and friends deserve to know what happened to them and hopefully be reunited with them," said Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw from the cold case investigation team.

