After a bear attacked a tourist in Trentino in northern Italy, the animal is now to be killed. Animal welfare organizations are protesting.

Following a bear attack on a tourist in Trentino in northern Italy, the animal is now to be killed according to the provincial government. The president of the province ordered the killing, as reported by the Ansa news agency. Forestry corps and the wildlife service are already searching for the bear in the forests of the area, which is popular with hikers and holidaymakers, and are collecting biological evidence to determine which animal is responsible for the attack on the 43-year-old Frenchman.

On Tuesday, a bear surprised and attacked the tourist from France while he was jogging not far from the municipality of Dro, north of Lake Garda. The man was injured in his arms, legs and back and was taken to a hospital in Trento.

Presumably it was a mother bear

It is believed to be a female bear, known in Trentino under the identification KJ1. She is currently said to be out and about with three bear cubs and, according to the province, had previously attracted attention due to her "problematic behavior". In this context, this means that it was too close to areas inhabited by people or had already come too close to people. Fugatti also ordered the Forestry Corps to intensively monitor the area around the site of the attack for safety reasons.

Animal welfare organizations have already announced that they will take legal action against Fugatti's order. The LAV association described it as a senseless and violent act of retaliation. "Killing bears does not guarantee the safety of citizens, but only pours more innocent blood on top of the blood already spilled," it said in a statement.

There are frequent encounters with bears in Trentino. Last year, a jogger was attacked and killed by a female bear in the area. Since then, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans in the province has intensified.

