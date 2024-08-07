Torn tents, plastic packaging and oxygen bottles: A lot of garbage is simply left lying around on the second highest mountain in the world. A Nepalese mountaineer draws attention to the problem with an Insta video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nepalese mountaineer Tenzi Sherpa posts alarming footage of a K2 ascent on his Instagram channel

Mountains of garbage are piling up on the second highest mountain in the world. It's particularly bad at Camp 2.

A video showing broken tents and other plastic waste has already been viewed over 16,000 times on Instagram.

Tenzi Sherpa already drew attention to the waste problem on Mount Everest last year. Show more

