Torn tents, plastic packaging and oxygen bottles: A lot of garbage is simply left lying around on the second highest mountain in the world. A Nepalese mountaineer draws attention to the problem with an Insta video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Nepalese mountaineer Tenzi Sherpa posts alarming footage of a K2 ascent on his Instagram channel.
- Mountains of garbage are piling up on the second highest mountain in the world. It's particularly bad at Camp 2.
- A video showing broken tents and other plastic waste has already been viewed over 16,000 times on Instagram.
- Tenzi Sherpa already drew attention to the waste problem on Mount Everest last year.
