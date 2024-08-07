  1. Residential Customers
Nepalese mountaineer outraged Mountains of garbage pile up on K2

Fabienne Berner

7.8.2024

Torn tents, plastic packaging and oxygen bottles: A lot of garbage is simply left lying around on the second highest mountain in the world. A Nepalese mountaineer draws attention to the problem with an Insta video.

7.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Nepalese mountaineer Tenzi Sherpa posts alarming footage of a K2 ascent on his Instagram channel.
  • Mountains of garbage are piling up on the second highest mountain in the world. It's particularly bad at Camp 2.
  • A video showing broken tents and other plastic waste has already been viewed over 16,000 times on Instagram.
  • Tenzi Sherpa already drew attention to the waste problem on Mount Everest last year.
