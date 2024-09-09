The lives of many elephants in Namibia are at risk. KEYSTONE

Namibia is currently experiencing its worst drought in decades. The humanitarian crisis is now forcing the government in Windhoek to take drastic measures.

Tobias Benz

The humanitarian situation in Namibia is currently tense due to a severe drought.

The government in Namibia is therefore taking drastic measures and releasing more than 700 wild animals for shooting.

The meat of the shot elephants, hippos, zebras and antelopes is to be distributed to the needy population.

Animal welfare organizations criticize the decision. Show more

In an attempt to alleviate the tense humanitarian situation, the Namibian government has decided to release more than 700 wild animals for shooting, according to SRF. The meat of elephants, hippos, zebras and antelopes is to be distributed to those in need. Professional hunters have been hired to carry out the killings.

The drastic measure is a direct consequence of the severe drought currently affecting the country. This has been exacerbated by the "El Niño" weather phenomenon and is expected to continue for some time, as the annual dry season is only just beginning.

"Food stocks practically exhausted"

As disturbing as the slaughter of the iconic African animals may seem, the humanitarian situation in Namibia is extremely tense. "Half of the population is suffering from the drought and food supplies are practically exhausted," explains SRF correspondent Sarah Fluck.

According to a spokesperson for the Namibian Ministry of Environment, the measure is also intended to help tackle the shortage of water and grazing land. In some national parks, there are more animals than can find food there, which would further exacerbate the crisis.

Elephants in particular are under threat. "If we don't intervene, conflicts between humans and wildlife are inevitable," the spokesperson continued.

It is assumed that a large number of the animals would die anyway due to the extreme conditions. The cull is therefore seen as a necessary step, not only to improve the survival conditions of humans, but also those of the remaining animals.

Animal welfare organizations criticize the decision

However, the government is accused of having made a political decision. Namibia is due to hold elections at the end of November. The meat is now to be distributed in regions where the current government has recently lost support.

There are also warnings from animal welfare organizations regarding a loss of biodiversity. Similar measures were taken in neighboring countries at the end of the last century. The killing of wild animals at that time led to a decline in biodiversity that is still noticeable today.