According to NASA, there is a good chance of seeing colorful auroras during the phase of maximum solar activity. Keystone

According to the US space agency NASA, the current phase of maximum solar activity could last another year or so. This phase normally lasts around three to four years, said NASA scientists at a press conference.

SDA

At the moment, it would probably last around two years. However, it would only be possible to determine this with absolute certainty in retrospect on the basis of data. During the phase of maximum solar activity, there is a good chance that colorful auroras will once again be visible over large parts of the Earth, as was the case a few days ago. However, there is still a chance even if solar activity decreases.

A few days ago, red to green veils of light could be observed in Switzerland, over the USA, over Great Britain and even over the Mediterranean. The natural phenomenon is a result of the sun's bubbling. Its activity fluctuates in an approximately eleven-year cycle. The colorful celestial lights are created when coronal mass ejections (CME), i.e. huge clouds of solar plasma, collide with the Earth's magnetic field. The mass ejections can generate geomagnetic storms.

SDA