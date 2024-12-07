View of Panzi hospital in southwest Congo. Archive image: AP

Too few epidemiologists, too little medication, but new cases of the disease: The situation in the region of Congo affected by "disease X" remains worrying.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 24, a new disease emerged in Congo, which is now referred to as "Disease X".

The disease causes flu-like symptoms and can be fatal.

Initially there was talk of 30 patients, but now there are said to be 394.

There is conflicting information about the number of deaths. Show more

The number of people who have fallen ill with a previously unknown disease in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 394, according to the health crisis center.

The situation in the Panzi region remains worrying, according to a report published in Congolese media. In addition, there are logistical problems for the health teams and medical staff deployed in the remote area, which has a poor road network.

There are only two epidemiologists on site. There is also a lack of emergency medication and an early warning system. This makes the response to what is now known as "disease X" with flu-like symptoms particularly complicated.

Update on the mysterious illness or Disease X in the Congo.



12 new cases (394 total)

3 new deaths (74 total)

Local officials told Reuters that the death toll is actually 143.

30 deaths at healthcare centers &

44 deaths at their home.



Test results are expected later today.… pic.twitter.com/QcWZ6yFgQW — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) December 7, 2024

While the first case of the disease was recorded on October 24, it was not until December 1 that an alert was received by the Central African country's national health authority.

WHO sends experts

In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also announced that it is sending teams of experts to provide support. Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba had declared that the authorities in his country were on high alert. The first laboratory results from patient samples are expected this weekend.

Mystery ‘Disease X’ Probed After Killing 79 People in Congo



Almost 200 of the 376 afflicted with a flu-like illness are younger than five years, said Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases of fever, headache, cough, difficulty… pic.twitter.com/A5Zdp7Mz2y — Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) December 7, 2024

There are now differing figures on the number of deaths. The health authorities in the affected province of Kwango had already spoken of more than 130 deceased patients days ago - but the crisis center's report now mentions 30 deaths.

While one count only includes patients who died in the health centers, the other includes all those who died at home without medical treatment but had the same symptoms.

dpa