  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Scandalous and punishable" New York police investigate snowball attack on officers

dpa

24.2.2026 - 19:55

A New York Police Department vehicle fights its way through a winter storm.
A New York Police Department vehicle fights its way through a winter storm.
Archivbild: IMAGO/Depositphotos

The New York Police Department has launched an investigation into a snowball attack on its officers. The police officers were called to Washington Square Park in the Manhattan borough on Monday because of a large snowball fight and came under fire themselves.

DPA

24.02.2026, 19:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Uniformed police officers were pelted with snowballs during a snowball fight in Washington Square Park in Manhattan.
  • Several officers were reportedly hit in the face by snowballs. They were taken to a nearby hospital.
  • The New York police are now investigating the attackers.
Show more

Video footage showed two uniformed officers walking through the park and being pelted with snowballs from all sides. The increasingly frustrated police officers knocked at least two people to the ground. At one point, a person could be seen running up to a police officer from behind and pushing snow onto his head. According to theNew York Post, cars and bystanders were also thrown at.

The police authority announced on Tuesday that several police officers had been hit in the face by snowballs. They were taken to a nearby hospital. No further details of the injuries sustained were given. No arrests were initially made. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the snowball attacks as criminal. Tisch wrote on X: "I want to make it very clear: the behavior shown is outrageous and punishable by law."

Several politicians in New York also condemned the attacks. Critics of the new mayor Zohran Mamdani saw the attack as proof that respect for the police had diminished under him. Mamdani called for respect for police officers on Platform X on Tuesday. He said that they were ensuring the safety of the city's residents in the face of a snowstorm.

More on the topic

Swiss cancels several flights. Dreaded winter storm moves across the USA - several dead

Swiss cancels several flightsDreaded winter storm moves across the USA - several dead

Several deaths, flight chaos and power outages. Winter storm hits USA hard - these are the most intense images

Several deaths, flight chaos and power outagesWinter storm hits USA hard - these are the most intense images

Thousands of flights canceled. Historic winter storm moves through the USA

Thousands of flights canceledHistoric winter storm moves through the USA