Higher electricity costs, energy taxes and stagnating guest numbers: Swiss spas are clearly feeling the effects of the energy crisis. What does this mean for the future of the wellness industry?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Exploding energy prices and inflation are leading to higher admission prices at Swiss spas, such as an energy tax at Urbanspa Fribourg.

While the electricity bill rose by 110 percent, the annual growth in guest numbers stagnated for the first time in 2024.

Despite a planned reduction in the energy tax in Fribourg in 2025, operators expect wellness to remain expensive in the long term, as energy prices and wages are permanently high. Show more

Expensive coffee, rising rent and heating costs and exploding health insurance premiums - 2024 will be a tough year for Swiss households. But it's not just the big expenses that are putting an increasing strain on the budget - the little pleasures in life, such as a visit to the spa, are too. Rising energy prices in particular are driving up the cost of wellness facilities, as nau.ch writes.

For example, the Urbanspa in Fribourg has been charging an energy tax of four francs on top of the entrance fee since this year. If you bring two of your own towels - one for the sauna, one for the shower - you can reduce the surcharge to two francs.

"Our electricity bill rose by 110 percent in 2024," explains owner Laura Gavillet. That means additional costs of 60,000 francs. "That's hefty," says Gavillet. Nevertheless, the majority of guests are understanding. "There were hardly any negative reactions," she emphasizes.

Stagnating growth - a novelty

What pains Gavillet, however, is the lack of customer growth. Since the opening of her city spa eight years ago, the number of guests has grown by 15 to 20 percent every year - until 2024. This year, growth stagnated for the first time.

"I don't think the energy tax is the main reason for this," says the Managing Director. Rather, inflation is the decisive factor. "A spa visit is a luxury activity. When the budget gets tight, you automatically save on such expenses."

Large spas are also struggling with exploding costs

It's not just smaller spas like the "Urbanspa" that are under pressure. Thierry Geiger, CEO of Aqua-Spa-Resorts AG, which operates six large spas in Switzerland, including the Hürlimannbad & Spa in Zurich, confirms: "Energy prices were already exorbitant in 2023."

As a result, admission prices have been increased by 3 francs since the beginning of 2023. And even if energy prices fall again in 2025, admission prices will no longer be made cheaper. "Energy will never be as cheap as it used to be," says Geiger. In addition, staff wages have been increased due to inflation.

A ray of hope for spa guests in Fribourg

A small glimmer of hope: Laura Gavillet plans to partially abolish the energy tax in 2025 as soon as electricity costs fall slightly. Guests who bring their own towels will then no longer have to pay a surcharge. Anyone wishing to continue using this service will be asked to pay two francs.

However, it remains to be seen whether the economic situation for spas and their guests will improve in the long term. One thing is certain: wellness and relaxation have their price - and this is unlikely to fall in the future.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.