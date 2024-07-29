A tigress and her two cubs in eastern Thailand. The picture was taken by a photo trap in March 2017. (archive image) Keystone

In many parts of Southeast Asia, tigers are already considered extinct. But in Thailand, numbers are on the rise again - thanks to consistent animal protection including patrols against poachers.

Good news on World Tiger Day: according to the government, the number of rare big cats in Thailand is on the rise again. The authorities recently recorded an increase in the wild population to between 179 and 223 animals. At the last count, there were an estimated 148 to 189 specimens.

"This conservation success is the result of decades of efforts by the Thai government, non-governmental organizations, local partners and communities," WWF Thailand announced on Monday, calling it a "significant milestone". The kingdom is the first country in Southeast Asia to increase its national tiger population, the organization said jubilantly. "Wild tiger populations are declining in other parts of the region, and tigers have become extinct in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in the last 25 years," it said.

Sambar deer released into the wild as prey

Thailand has proven that positive change is possible through continuous and coordinated efforts, WWF Germany wrote in a statement. "We are proud to have supported this journey and will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure the long-term protection of the tiger," said Axel Krumsiek, Head of Asia.

Only recently, a tigress with two litters of cubs showed that the conservation efforts are having an impact. Last year, camera traps documented three tiger cubs, which grew up safely and eventually established their own territory. Just a few months later, the same tigress was spotted with new cubs.

Among other things, consistent action against the illegal tiger trade, including patrols against poachers and investments in nature conservation and national parks, have led to the recovery of the population. In addition, more than 100 sambar deer (Cervus unicolor) have been released into the wild in the habitats of the big cats in order to re-establish a prey population for the tigers. Once released, the sambar deer are monitored with GPS collars and camera traps.

Poaching and loss of habitat

The International Day of the Tiger has been celebrated annually on July 29 since 2010. The aim is to draw attention to the endangered habitats of tigers and raise awareness of the need to protect the big cats. The animals suffer above all from the loss of their habitat and from poaching. Populations still exist today in Nepal, India, China and Russia, among others. The Indochinese tiger subspecies (Panthera tigris corbetti), also known as the Hind Indian tiger, lives in Thailand. It is listed as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

