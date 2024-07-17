  1. Residential Customers
Because the child was playing with the ball Passer-by attacks mother and bites off her finger

Andreas Fischer

17.7.2024

Rescue workers in Berlin had to take a woman to hospital whose little finger was left hanging by a scrap of skin after an argument with a passer-by.
An argument between two women escalates in Berlin. At the end of the outbreak of violence, a mother had to have part of her little finger amputated. The argument is said to have been triggered by a child with a ball.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two women get into an argument in a busy pedestrian zone in Berlin.
  • A 47-year-old woman bites off part of the other woman's finger.
  • Doctors cannot save the limb: it has to be amputated.
Show more

A child is playing with a ball, a woman gets upset, an argument breaks out with the boy's mother, and then suddenly a little finger is gone: in Berlin, an argument between two women got completely out of hand.

According to the police in the German capital, the incident took place in a pedestrian zone. There, a 47-year-old woman got very upset about a child playing and got into a fight with the child's mother.

The verbal exchange quickly turned physical. The 47-year-old woman first ripped several tufts of hair from the child's mother's head and then bit her little finger so hard that it was only hanging on to a scrap of skin.

Two off-duty police officers happened to observe the fight. They detained the suspect and alerted the emergency services. The 46-year-old was taken to hospital, where the last limb of her finger had to be amputated. The alleged attacker was admitted to the psychiatric ward of a hospital.

Escalation on a popular vacation beach. Women fight over deck chairs in Italy for 30 minutes

Trial in Uster ZH. 28-year-old allegedly stabbed man to death after trivial argument

