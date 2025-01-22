Parents-to-be watch out: According to an analysis, certain names win the lottery particularly often. Lotto24 compared the winning data for the years 2012 to 2021 - and looked up the names of over 6,000 lucky players who won jackpots of EUR 10,000 or more.
Lotto24 points out: "The chances of winning the jackpot are of course independent of the name. This analysis is for information purposes only." They are all very common names, which could be one of the reasons why they have made it into the ranking.