Many people desperately want to hit the jackpot in the lottery once in their lives.

An analysis shows that people with certain names win the lottery more often than others. Is your name on the list?

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Lotto24, men win the lottery more often than women.

This is shown by an analysis of the first names of lucky players who won a larger amount between 2012 and 2021.

According to the analysis, the most common male winning name is Michael, followed by Thomas and Andreas.

For women, Gabriele tops the list, while Petra and Daniela take second and third place. Show more

Parents-to-be watch out: According to an analysis, certain names win the lottery particularly often. Lotto24 compared the winning data for the years 2012 to 2021 - and looked up the names of over 6,000 lucky players who won jackpots of EUR 10,000 or more.

The list from the online lottery provider makes it clear that it is more likely to be men who win. This is because, as a rule, fewer women play.

Michael and Thomas win the most

So what should your name be to have luck on your side? According to the list, it is Michael who has won the most prizes. This is immediately followed by the popular first names Thomas and Andreas.

Top 10 first names of the lucky male lottery winners: Michael

Thomas

Andrew

Stefan

Christian

Peter

Martin

Alexander

Klaus

Mark Show more

Widespread names also prevail among the women. The list is headed by Gabriele. Petra comes in second, with Daniela snatching third place.

Top 10 first names of the lucky female lottery winners: Gabriele

Petra

Daniela

Angelica

Martina

Monika

Cornelia

Birgit

Sabine

Andrea Show more

Lotto24 points out: "The chances of winning the jackpot are of course independent of the name. This analysis is for information purposes only." They are all very common names, which could be one of the reasons why they have made it into the ranking.

