After a bomb threat, passengers on a flight to Frankfurt had to get on the ground much earlier than planned. (symbolic image) Bild: AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

A passenger plane is on its way from India to Germany. Then a person on board hands over a bomb threat written on toilet paper. The crew reacts with a radical move.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Indian passenger plane landed not in Frankfurt, but in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum on Friday afternoon.

The reason for the route change was a bomb threat written on toilet paper.

After landing, all passengers and crew members were evacuated immediately. Show more

An Indian passenger plane on its way to Germany has been diverted to an airport in eastern Turkey because of a bomb threat written on toilet paper on board. This was reported by the state broadcaster TRT in Turkey.

The plane of the Indian airline Vistara, which was traveling from Mumbai to Frankfurt, landed safely in the eastern province of Erzurum on Friday afternoon, according to the airline. The 237 passengers and 14 crew members on board had been evacuated, said Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Inscription "Bomb on the plane"

The city's airspace was closed to air traffic and a state of emergency was declared, TRT reported, citing the governor of Erzurum, Mustafa Ciftci. According to him, a passenger had handed the cabin crew a piece of toilet paper with the words "bomb on the plane" written on it.

No further information, such as the gender or age of the passenger, or the results of the searches of the passengers, luggage and aircraft were initially available.

