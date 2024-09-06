A Turkish Airlines flight hit severe turbulence. (symbolic image) Bild: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

This flight was characterized by pure chaos: shortly after a Boeing aircraft took off from Istanbul, the plane hit severe turbulence. Seven people were injured, two were taken to hospital.

Julian Weinberger

The 214 passengers and 17 crew members will not soon forget this flight. When the Boeing 777-300 took off from Istanbul, everything looked like a perfectly normal journey.

However, shortly after take-off, the jet was shaken by heavy turbulence, as reported by Bild.

A number of videos circulating on social media after the incident documented just how violent it was on board.

The clips revealed not only flashing lightning in the sky, but also flying luggage and other objects that no longer remained in their original place. What remained was chaos.

Crew alerts airport rescue

Although the Boeing eventually arrived safely at its destination airport in Taipei, Taiwan, two crew members and five passengers were injured by the tangled baggage.

On Sept. 5, #TurkishAirlines Boeing 777-300ER (TC-JJE) flight #TK24 from #Istanbul to Taipei, #Taiwan, encountered severe turbulence while flying over China at 33,100ft. About 2 hours later, the aircraft landed safely at Taipei Taoyuan Int'l Airport.



🎥 via @aviationbrk#Taipei pic.twitter.com/8winIhxjuR — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) September 6, 2024

In order to provide the best possible care for those affected, the crew informed Taoyuan Airport during the landing approach so that help in the form of the airport rescue service could be notified.

Several ambulances and emergency medical personnel received the injured. While some passengers were deeply shocked, two passengers even had to be taken to hospital.

Similar incident at Boeing in May cost man his life

Back in May, the crew of a Boeing 777 had to contend with severe turbulence. The journey from London to Singapore was overshadowed by flying objects - also because the aircraft suddenly descended by over 1000 meters.

Compared to this, the passengers on the flight to Taipei got off lightly. In May, 30 passengers were injured and one man even succumbed to a heart attack as a result of the turbulence.

