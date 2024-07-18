Escaped death from the heat: The two dogs rescued from a car in the sun in Lausanne-Ouchy were given a drink by their rescuers afterwards. Police Municipale de Lausanne

Police rescued two dogs trapped in a car in Lausanne on Wednesday from possible heat exhaustion. The owner was able to pick up his pets, but was reported to the police.

The Vaud police headquarters was informed at 2.20 p.m. that two dogs were locked in a car in the blazing sun on the Quai d'Ouchy, the Lausanne municipal police reported on Thursday. At the scene, a police motorcyclist noticed that the two animals were in danger of "suffocating" in the vehicle.

After unsuccessfully trying to contact the dog's owner, the police were forced to smash the car windows. These costs must be borne by the vehicle owner.

Dog owner violated animal welfare law

The officers handed the two four-legged friends over to the animal welfare organization SVPA. Their owner was able to pick them up there. However, he has now been charged with violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The police pointed out that leaving a pet inside a car, even in the shade with the window open, can put the animal's life in danger. At an outside temperature of 25 degrees, it can quickly become 50 degrees inside the vehicle, they wrote in the press release.

