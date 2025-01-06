As Der Spiegel writes, the police in Bavaria alone have handed out hundreds of tickets since the start of the school year. In the Upper Bavaria North area, 463 men and women were given a warning on the first four days of school and 75 people were even reported to the police.
This is causing different reactions among parents, a spokesperson for the police headquarters in Middle Franconia explains in "Der Spiegel": "Unfortunately, many of those affected are not very aware of their guilt or the possible consequences of their own actions. The parents' own interests clearly take center stage".
It is an important aspect for the police that children come to school independently. "The more children move independently in traffic, the better prepared they are," says a police officer from Munich Police Headquarters.