Chaos in front of a school due to "parent cabs". Bild: imago

There is chaos at many schools when parents pick up their children directly in front of the school by car. It can now become expensive for "parent cabs" in Bavaria.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you So-called "parent cabs" often cause chaos outside schools.

The police in Bavaria are now taking action against parents with buses and charges.

The aim is to prevent dangerous situations for schoolchildren. Show more

For many parents, dropping off or picking up their children directly in front of the school entrance is a must, for others these "parent cabs" are unreasonable and a danger to other children.

To prevent these dangerous situations for schoolchildren, Bavaria is now cracking down. Parents who take their children to school by car must now expect a fine in Bavaria.

As Der Spiegel writes, the police in Bavaria alone have handed out hundreds of tickets since the start of the school year. In the Upper Bavaria North area, 463 men and women were given a warning on the first four days of school and 75 people were even reported to the police.

This is causing different reactions among parents, a spokesperson for the police headquarters in Middle Franconia explains in "Der Spiegel": "Unfortunately, many of those affected are not very aware of their guilt or the possible consequences of their own actions. The parents' own interests clearly take center stage".

It is an important aspect for the police that children come to school independently. "The more children move independently in traffic, the better prepared they are," says a police officer from Munich Police Headquarters.