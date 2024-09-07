  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Everything now digital only PostBus abolishes ticket sales from the driver

Sven Ziegler

7.9.2024

Fewer and fewer Postbuses are still selling tickets. (symbolic image)
Fewer and fewer Postbuses are still selling tickets. (symbolic image)
sda

In Winterthur, it will soon no longer be possible to buy tickets from Postbus drivers. In fact, PostBus wants to switch completely to digital payment in a few years' time.

07.09.2024, 07:09

07.09.2024, 07:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Winterthur, it will soon no longer be possible to buy tickets from Postbus drivers.
  • In fact, PostBus wants to switch completely to digital payment by 2035.
  • This is a problem, especially for older passengers or passengers who speak a foreign language.
Show more

Passengers on PostBus line 680 in Winterthur will soon no longer be able to buy tickets on the bus. From September 9, 2024, tickets on this route can only be purchased by phone via a toll-free number or with the ZVV app, as reported by Blick.

This step is part of a larger change in the Zurich Transport Network (ZVV), which will discontinue ticket sales on all regional buses from December 15, 2024 at the latest. The reason for this is declining demand and outdated sales devices.

Test run with card payment

The switch to digital channels such as the ZVV app or Twint for ticket purchases poses problems for older and foreign-language passengers in particular. For many of them, switching to smartphone-based solutions is a challenge. At present, only 1900 out of 2300 Postbuses can be used to pay with Twint - but not in the ZVV area and Ticino.

PostBus Ltd is planning to stop selling tickets to drivers on around 180 of the 969 PostBus routes by summer 2025. Ticket sales are to be fully digitalized by 2035. "We are working on a strategy to also reach those customers who do not use digital sales channels," explains PostBus spokeswoman Katharina Merkle.

A test run for payment with debit and credit cards is currently underway in the Bernese Oberland. According to PostBus, it should be possible to pay by card everywhere in future. However, a spokeswoman told Blick: "The personal smartphone is likely to become the ticket device of the future."

More about PostBus

Mobility. Association from Arbon TG orders a self-driving bus

MobilityAssociation from Arbon TG orders a self-driving bus

"The smart ones stand for 1 hour"Jostling tourists challenge Ticino's Postbus drivers

Search for successor underway. Postbus boss steps down at the end of January 2025

Search for successor underwayPostbus boss steps down at the end of January 2025