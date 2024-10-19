Cuba's power grid collapses for a second time - Gallery Cuba is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959. Image: dpa There was a first nationwide blackout on Friday, followed by a second major blackout on Saturday morning. Image: dpa Due to the poor condition of the outdated infrastructure, the thermoelectric power plants in Cuba regularly go offline and have to be repaired on a makeshift basis. Image: dpa Cuba's power grid collapsed again early on Saturday morning. Image: dpa Cuba's power grid collapses for a second time - Gallery Cuba is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959. Image: dpa There was a first nationwide blackout on Friday, followed by a second major blackout on Saturday morning. Image: dpa Due to the poor condition of the outdated infrastructure, the thermoelectric power plants in Cuba regularly go offline and have to be repaired on a makeshift basis. Image: dpa Cuba's power grid collapsed again early on Saturday morning. Image: dpa

Cuba is in a serious crisis. Time and again, the power fails in the socialist Caribbean state. Now there have been two nationwide blackouts in a row. People are still in the dark.

Cuba's power grid collapsed again early Saturday morning (local time), hours after initial progress in restoring the supply was reported. After a first nationwide blackout on Friday, the power failed again nationwide at 6.15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Cuban state media reported. The state electricity supplier UNE is continuing to work on restoring the supply on the Caribbean island.

Con unas pocas excepciones, Cuba sigue a oscuras pese a los esfuerzos para reiniciar las termoeléctricas https://t.co/OyJkinNetz



Díaz-Canel culpa al 'bloqueo' y dice que tras la recuperación del SEN, la Isla seguirá experimentando déficits — 14ymedio (@14ymedio) October 19, 2024

Despite the efforts, Cuba is without electricity, with a few exceptions, reported the news portal "14ymedio". In the morning, light was briefly visible in some districts of the capital Havana, but then went out again. According to the report, power was restored to some hospitals in Havana, but only temporarily in some cases. There are businesses that use generators to supply electricity, the report continued.

Most important power plant goes off the grid

On Friday, the entire power grid of the socialist Caribbean state unexpectedly collapsed. This was because the important Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant had gone offline. This led to a general power outage in the country, the energy ministry explained. Several other power plants were already out of operation due to their poor condition.

Cuba has been hit with a nationwide blackout after a combined grid and power plant failure.



Seems like communism might not be the best way forward for economic development on the island pic.twitter.com/eGNFKqqEhb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2024

Cuba is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959. Due to the poor condition of the outdated infrastructure - also as a result of the trade embargo imposed by the USA for more than 60 years - the thermoelectric power plants in Cuba regularly go offline and have to be repaired on a makeshift basis. Power outages are part of everyday life throughout the country.

