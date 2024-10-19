Cuba is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959.
Cuba is in a serious crisis. Time and again, the power fails in the socialist Caribbean state. Now there have been two nationwide blackouts in a row. People are still in the dark.
Cuba's power grid collapsed again early Saturday morning (local time), hours after initial progress in restoring the supply was reported. After a first nationwide blackout on Friday, the power failed again nationwide at 6.15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Cuban state media reported. The state electricity supplier UNE is continuing to work on restoring the supply on the Caribbean island.
Despite the efforts, Cuba is without electricity, with a few exceptions, reported the news portal "14ymedio". In the morning, light was briefly visible in some districts of the capital Havana, but then went out again. According to the report, power was restored to some hospitals in Havana, but only temporarily in some cases. There are businesses that use generators to supply electricity, the report continued.
Most important power plant goes off the grid
On Friday, the entire power grid of the socialist Caribbean state unexpectedly collapsed. This was because the important Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant had gone offline. This led to a general power outage in the country, the energy ministry explained. Several other power plants were already out of operation due to their poor condition.
Cuba is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959. Due to the poor condition of the outdated infrastructure - also as a result of the trade embargo imposed by the USA for more than 60 years - the thermoelectric power plants in Cuba regularly go offline and have to be repaired on a makeshift basis. Power outages are part of everyday life throughout the country.
