These are the findings of an analysis by the news agency AWP. All companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) were taken into account. The proportion of women in the boardrooms of Logitech, Roche and Sandoz is particularly high at 50% each.
Since the beginning of the year, the proportion of women on executive boards has increased by three percentage points. At the end of 2023, the proportion of women was still 21%.
The Federal Council requires large companies to have 20% women on their management boards by the end of 2030. Around two thirds of companies in the SLI already meet this requirement today.