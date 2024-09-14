Progress in gender equality: the proportion of women on Swiss management boards has risen. (archive picture) sda

The proportion of women on the executive boards of large Swiss companies continues to rise. Since the beginning of the year, it has increased by three percentage points.

Logitech, Roche and Sandoz have particularly high female quotas of 50 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, the quota has risen by 3 percentage points, and around two thirds of companies already meet the target of 20% by 2030 set by the Federal Council. Show more

The proportion of women on the management boards of the thirty largest listed companies in Switzerland currently stands at 24%. The proportion has risen in recent months.

These are the findings of an analysis by the news agency AWP. All companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) were taken into account. The proportion of women in the boardrooms of Logitech, Roche and Sandoz is particularly high at 50% each.

Since the beginning of the year, the proportion of women on executive boards has increased by three percentage points. At the end of 2023, the proportion of women was still 21%.

The Federal Council requires large companies to have 20% women on their management boards by the end of 2030. Around two thirds of companies in the SLI already meet this requirement today.

