August 1 is a special holiday for many Swiss people. But how do Swiss abroad experience it? We asked expats in Portugal, Iceland, Australia and Thailand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News columnist and expat Michelle de Oliveira does not celebrate August 1 in Portugal and has no special connection to the Swiss national holiday.

Steff Felix in Iceland celebrates August 1st on a small scale with raclette cheese, which he misses in his new home.

Birgit Livesey in Australia does not celebrate August 1st, but misses the Swiss mountains and the mountain panorama of Interlaken.

Thailand expat Martin Woodtli thinks that "fires and fondue are not absolutely necessary in the warm rainy season". Show more

Michelle de Oliveira, blue News columnist, Portugal: "Here, August 1st is a normal day - that's how we keep it"

How do you celebrate August 1st?

Here, August 1st is a normal day, and that's how we celebrate it. When we still lived in Switzerland, we celebrated the national holiday a bit, but primarily enjoyed the day off. This day never had any special meaning for me.

Is there a Swiss community in your area that comes together to celebrate the national holiday?

Not that I know of, at least in the area where I live. But I can imagine that there is something like that in Lisbon.

Do you take part in special events or celebrations organized by Swiss embassies or consulates?

Never so far. But just recently I was in Lisbon at the Swiss embassy because my children needed new passports. It was really nice to speak Swiss German again during an official visit. And everything was on time and went extremely quickly.

How do you experience the connection to your home country and your roots on August 1st?

August 1st is no different to any other day. I get homesick from time to time, but it usually comes unexpectedly and is not linked to specific dates or events.

As a Swiss abroad, do you still miss your home country a lot?

Fortunately, I have the opportunity to be in Switzerland regularly, about two or three times a year. I always enjoy that very much. But of course I do miss some things. Most of all, I miss my family, my friends and strolling through Zurich on hot summer days. And - as cliché as it sounds - punctuality!

Columnist and journalist Michelle de Oliveira has emigrated with her family to Portugal, her husband's home country.

Steff Felix, owner of Hengifoss Lodge in Brekkugerdishús near Egilsstaðir, Iceland: "Raclette on August 1st is a hit!"

Do you celebrate August 1st in Iceland?

We celebrate August 1 on a smaller scale as we are in the middle of the vacation season. There's a lot going on at the lodge at the moment.

How do you celebrate?

This year, vacation guests from Switzerland brought us raclette cheese. So this year we're celebrating August 1st with raclette cheese, a few candles and Swiss guests. Raclette cheese on August 1st is a hit. My wife Isa and I love raclette! In Switzerland, we ate it almost all year round. Unfortunately, you can't buy it in Iceland.

We won't be setting off any fireworks, as it's daylight here in Iceland until late in the evening and you wouldn't be able to see anything.

We have also already celebrated Iceland's national holiday. This is celebrated on June 17, when people in Iceland traditionally get together for a barbecue. It is important for Icelanders to spend this day with their families and friends. It is an informal and cozy occasion, and the local council gave a short speech.

What do you miss most from Switzerland?

Apart from family and friends, what we miss most from Switzerland is raclette cheese, which we love hot. And other specialties. A guest recently gave us a Graubünden nut cake. That was sooo delicious. Otherwise, we feel very happy and at home here in Iceland.

Isabelle and Steff Felix run the Hengifosslodge Lodge near Egilsstaðir in Iceland.

Birgit Livesey lives with her Australian husband near Melbourne, Australia: "We don't celebrate"

Do you celebrate the national holiday?

No, we don't celebrate it. There are a few Swiss people living near us, but I've lost contact with them.

It's also bitterly cold here at the moment, which doesn't help either. It's winter here, it's currently 10 degrees.

As a Swiss abroad, do you still miss your home country a lot?

Yes, sometimes I do. I miss my family, my friends and especially the mountains. I grew up in Zurich, but have roots in Ringgenberg near Interlaken. I do miss the mountain panorama and the lake.

Birgit Livesey is an entrepreneur and podcaster. She lives near Melbourne with her Australian husband.

Martin Woodtli, founder of the Baan Kamlangchay residential community for guests with dementia in Thailand: "Fire and fondue are not necessary in the rainy season"

Do you celebrate August 1st in Thailand?

After more than 20 years living and working as a Swiss expatriate in northern Thailand, I've got into the habit of not feeling guilty on this "memorable" 1st August day if I don't take part in any celebrations or even organize any.

A fire and fondue in the warm rainy season are not absolutely necessary. But we like to do the latter or rösti with bratwurst here and there with our guests who have dementia.

And we actually have enough access to the local population here for amusing folk festivals and rituals.

Is there a Swiss community in your area that celebrates National Day?

Yes, there already is. The Swiss Lanna Society always celebrates August 1st vigorously and enthusiastically, and that is certainly justified.

How do you experience your connection to your homeland and your Swiss roots on August 1st?

I tend to experience this connection during my regular visits to Switzerland.

What do you miss about Switzerland?

There are a few things: creative theater in Swiss cities, punctual train rides, the incredibly large selection of films in the cinemas and art in general. Then, of course, the mountains and the incredibly beautiful hikes that go with them!

Martin Woodtli is the founder of the Baan Kamlangchay residential community in Chiang Mai. Guests suffering from dementia are integrated and cared for in a Thai village community.

