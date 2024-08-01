Flag wavers at the 2023 Swiss National Day celebrations on the Rütli meadow above Lake Lucerne. Picture: Keystone

What would a national holiday be without speeches? blue News asked prominent people what they have long wanted to say to Switzerland. Praise? Censure? Or perhaps a wish?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, August 1st has been celebrated as a national holiday since 1891. But what would a national celebration be without speeches? Exactly.

That's why the blue News editorial team asked prominent people . We wanted to know what they had long wanted to say to Switzerland.

"Hello Switzerland! You're great. Everything works! The traffic. The offices," writes Thomas Meyer , before the author finds some more critical words.

Meanwhile, jet-set lady Irina Beller praises: "I am proud to be Swiss and grateful to be able to live here so safely and prosperously." Show more

"I am in love with Switzerland"

Sybil Schreiber Picture: zVg

"I am in love. Even after 30 years, just like at the beginning. With Switzerland. Why is that? Because this country never ceases to surprise, enchant and inspire me. How lucky I am to be able to live here.

What I wish for Switzerland: that it is proud of its diversity, culturally, scenically, linguistically. And of its political system: seven at the top is much better than just a single mask.

I wish this special country mindfulness and security. And from those of us living here, I wish for gratitude and vigilance."

Sybil Schreiber, author/columnist, born in Munich, enthusiastic about Switzerland.

"At least we'll go down on time as a result!"

Thomas Meyer Picture: Joan Minder

"Hello Switzerland! You're great. Everything works! The traffic. The offices. The health. Better than anywhere else in the world and hardly worse than in paradise.

At the same time, you are incredibly stupid. Every four years you vote for a government that doesn't solve problems like housing shortages, poverty and environmental destruction, but makes them worse. But hey, at least we'll go under on time as a result!"

Thomas Meyer, author and blue News columnist.

"Refrain from loud firecrackers and fireworks"

Monica Kissling Picture: blue News

"Dear Swiss, please refrain from loud firecrackers and fireworks on August 1 - for the sake of the animals."

MonicaKissling, astrologer

"I wish the Swiss more courage to break out"

Yannik Zamboni Ye Fan

"I wish the Swiss more courage to break out, more love, more tolerance, more acceptance and an open heart for new things - and of course a happy August 1st!"

Yannik Zamboni, fashion designer Maison Blanche

"Has that changed anything? Unfortunately not"

Blanca Imboden Image: Privat

"I've already given too many 1 August speeches. I've packed all my wisdom, wishes and criticism for Switzerland into them. And? Has that changed anything? Unfortunately, no.

I just don't think anyone listens to me. So I've decided to simply celebrate on August 1. And there are plenty of reasons to do that. After all, we live in a wonderful country."

Blanca Imboden, bestselling author

"Proof that peaceful coexistence is possible"

Mario Muntwyler Picture: Circus Monti

"For me, the national holiday means being together, laughing and celebrating. At Circus Monti, the 1st of August celebration is part of our tradition.

Employees from 14 nations and different religions come together for a big party and celebrate 'our' national holiday.

Our circus cosmos is proof that it is possible for different people to live together peacefully."

Mario Muntwyler, juggler, Circus Monti

"Dear Switzerland, you have taught me humility"

Adela Smajic Picture: Privat

"Dear Switzerland, you have taught me humility. Through your values, I know that true strength lies in modesty.

You taught me gratitude. You made me understand how valuable our freedom and security are.

You taught me security and belonging. Through you, I know what it means to feel at home."

Adela Smajic, TV presenter and former Bachelorette

"Dear Switzerland, don't let anyone take away your freedom"

Severino Negri. Picture: Hannes Caspar

"Dear Switzerland, I sincerely wish you the strength not to let your freedom be taken away, to preserve your enchanting flora and fauna, to allow justice to prevail, to mediate when others argue, not to gamble away the quality of life for a short-term rush, to protect your inhabitants and to preserve the magic, the smile and the love of each individual."

Severino Negri, magician/actor

"I am proud to be Swiss"

Irina Beller Image: zVg

"I would like to wish Switzerland a very happy birthday. I am proud to be Swiss and grateful to be able to live here so safely and prosperously.

To keep it that way in the future, I would like to see much more distance from the EU and more neutrality, so that we can continue to be open to the world but sovereign as a state."

Irina Beller, jet-setting lady, author and model.

"I want to be grateful, happy and humble on August 1"

Christian Johannes Käser Picture: zVg

"When I stand at Seealpsee and this landscape gives me feelings of happiness, when I realize that my generation has been able to realize any dreams and soberly realize that my children are growing up without suffering and war, then I am happy and grateful to be able to live in Switzerland.

That has nothing to do with pride. Just as nobody has to be ashamed of living in a country that is not doing so well, nobody has to be proud of their country. So on August 1, I want to be grateful, happy and a little humble."

Christian Johannes Käser, improviser and author.

"May Switzerland continue to be a place of peace"

Andriy Dragan Picture: Ernst Rubin

"A country is first and foremost shaped by its citizens. That's why I wish us all cohesion, a strong ecological awareness, fair educational opportunities and an open society. May Switzerland continue to be a place of peace, innovation and mutual respect."

Andriy Dragan, pianist, Ukrainian-Swiss dual citizen

More videos from the department