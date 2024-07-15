Ralf Schumacher "overwhelmed by great feedback" - Gallery Ralf Schumacher and his partner Étienne are "overwhelmed by all the great feedback from all over the world". Image: dpa The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side. (archive picture) Image: dpa Ralf Schumacher "overwhelmed by great feedback" - Gallery Ralf Schumacher and his partner Étienne are "overwhelmed by all the great feedback from all over the world". Image: dpa The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Ralf Schumacher shows himself with his partner Étienne on Instagram. Both are overwhelmed by the "lots of great feedback from all over the world". As before, Schumacher's private life remains a private matter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his outing on Instagram, numerous celebrities and fans contacted Ralf Schumacher with loving comments.

The post with the outing was liked almost 400,000 times.

The ex-Formula 1 driver is particularly celebrated for his courage in the LGBTQIA+ community. Show more

Following their Instagram post against a romantic backdrop, former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher (49) and his partner Étienne were thrilled with the reactions. "Ralf & Étienne are overwhelmed by all the great feedback from all over the world, nobody really expected this," a spokesperson for the family told the German Press Agency when asked.

Schumacher had shown himself arm in arm with a man in an Instagram post and made his homosexuality public. The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything, wrote the brother of record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

Son David: "I am behind you 100%"

The photo shows the two men from behind, looking out to sea, obviously from a boat. The sun colors the sky reddish-yellow. Within a short space of time, thousands tagged the post on Sunday evening with "Like".

Schumacher's son David (22) wrote about the photo: "I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel very comfortable and secure, whether man or woman, I am 100% behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations".

A spokesperson for the family continued: "For Ralf's family, his private life has top priority and remains a private matter. Neither his partner Étienne, nor Ralf and his son David will make any further comments beyond what has been said. We ask that everyone's privacy continues to be respected."

Heart emojis from TV colleagues

Schumacher used to be a successful racing driver himself. He competed in 180 Formula 1 races, six of which he won. He later became involved in junior racing series as a team boss and also supported the career of his son David. Ralf Schumacher was married to Cora Schumacher, but the couple have been separated for many years.

🗣️: "The best thing in life is when you have the right partner at your side, with whom you can share everything."



Six-time #F1 grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher has revealed he is in a same-sex relationship. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gBqg12qie0 — The Race (@wearetherace) July 14, 2024

The former Formula 1 driver has been a regular TV pundit for pay-TV broadcaster Sky since 2019 and accompanies the motorsport royalty on their world tour every year. His Sky commentator colleagues Sascha Roos and Peter Hardenacke responded to Schumacher's Instagram post with a red heart emoji.

Das Instagram-Posting von Ralf #Schumacher kann man gar nicht laut genug bejubeln.

Er ist der erste #F1-Fahrer überhaupt, der sich zu seiner Homosexualität öffentlich bekannt hat. Der erste von rund 800 Fahrern, die in der Königsklasse bisher gefahren sind! 🌈 — Maria Reyer | Maries kleine Welt (@speedy_mary) July 15, 2024

Ralf Schumacher told TV station Sport1: "It wasn't news to family and close friends, they had known about it for a long time. But a lot of people were involved in the meantime. That's why I wanted to get the news out myself."

With regard to his son's sporting success, Schumacher added: "My son David repeated his victory in the GT Masters from the previous day on Sunday. It was the biggest success of his motorsport career so far. I thought this would be a good occasion."

