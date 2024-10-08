Hurricane "Milton" is about to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. Hurricane "Helene" caused severe damage there just a few days ago. Now destruction threatens again.

On Wednesday, "Milton" is expected to make landfall in Florida.

According to US media, "Milton" is one of the strongest hurricanes in the history of the Atlantic hurricane season. Show more

Around a week and a half after "Helene", the US state of Florida is preparing for the next dangerous hurricane. "Milton" has gained strength off the west coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico and is now a category 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of up to around 285 kilometers per hour. Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The storm poses an "extremely serious" threat to Florida and is life-threatening, according to the authorities. According to US media, "Milton" is one of the strongest hurricanes in the history of the Atlantic hurricane season.

We encourage everyone in the path of Hurricane #Milton to prepare now. Please listen to your local officials for updates.



If you are told to evacuate, EVACUATE. Do not wait because your life and the life of your loved ones will be at risk.

Meteorologists expect the storm to hit the Gulf coast of the Sunshine State as a category 3 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 209 kilometers per hour. Despite its decreasing strength, "Milton" remains dangerous, as it is expected to increase in size and affect an extensive area. The cities of Naples, Fort Meyers and Tampa are particularly at risk.

Record-breaking storm

"Milton" has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes ever recorded in the region, the National Hurricane Center said. Normally dry areas near the coast could be flooded by the rising water. Storm surges with water levels of up to five meters and destructive winds are expected.

Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 4 hurricane. The maximum sustained winds have now increased to 150 mph (240 km/h) and the minimum pressure has fallen to 940 mb.

"Get out as quickly as possible. Don't wait," warned the mayor of the city of Tampa, Jane Castor. While "Helene" had mainly brought water, "Milton" would also bring strong winds. Airports in Florida announced that air traffic would be suspended for the foreseeable future. The airport in Tampa, for example, plans to close from Tuesday and the one in Orlando on Wednesday. The White House announced its support for Florida. US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida. This will release federal funds to support the affected regions.

Only just hit by "Helene"

Florida is still struggling with the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Around a week and a half ago, "Helene" made landfall in northwest Florida as the second-highest category hurricane. The storm then weakened, but caused severe flooding and destruction on its way north. According to consistent media reports, well over 200 people in six states lost their lives - in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump used the disaster for his election campaign and accused Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris of not doing enough for the victims. Harris is running against Trump for the Democrats in the presidential election on November 5. Both Biden and Harris visited the disaster area several times last week. Biden actually wants to travel to Germany this Thursday. According to his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, these plans are currently on hold. However, when asked whether Biden was considering postponing or canceling his visit, she was evasive.

Hurricane season until the end of November

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming is increasing the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30. The storms are named in alphabetical order.

