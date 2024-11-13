Instead of using less oil, gas and coal, mankind is burning more and more of them. (archive image) Keystone

CO2 emissions from fossil fuels reached a new high in 2024, according to a report by the Global Carbon Project.

The burning of oil, gas and coal led to an unprecedented increase in climate-damaging CO2 emissions in 2024. The latest report from the Global Carbon Project, which was presented at the World Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, predicts a 0.8 percent increase in fossil CO2 emissions compared to the previous year.

Judith Hauck from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, one of around 120 authors of the Global Carbon Budget 2024, emphasizes that there are no clear signs that fossil fuel emissions have already peaked. The researchers are calling on heads of state and government to steer CO2 emissions on a downward path towards net zero.

Challenges and progress in climate protection

Glen Peters from the Cicero Center for International Climate Research in Oslo explains that climate protection is a joint task. While some countries are gradually reducing their emissions, in others they continue to rise. There are many signs of positive progress at country level, and there is a feeling that the peak in global fossil CO2 emissions is imminent. Nevertheless, the global peak remains elusive.

