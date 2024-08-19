The introduction of a new vehicle function designed to prevent accidents is turning into a honking concert. Footage on social media shows what happens when driverless vehicles get too close.
- Self-driving cabs from Waymo have been on the streets of the American metropolis of San Francisco for a year now.
- Recently, the driverless vehicles have left residents scratching their heads.
- In one parking lot, the vehicles were honking their horns at night. The reason: a new safety function in the cabs. If the vehicles come too close to each other, they honk automatically.
- The bizarre concert could be followed via a live stream.
- Thanks to a system update, the problem has since been solved.
