Nocturnal honking concert Robot cabs deprive residents of sleep

Fabienne Berner

19.8.2024

The introduction of a new vehicle function designed to prevent accidents is turning into a honking concert. Footage on social media shows what happens when driverless vehicles get too close.

19.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Self-driving cabs from Waymo have been on the streets of the American metropolis of San Francisco for a year now.
  • Recently, the driverless vehicles have left residents scratching their heads.
  • In one parking lot, the vehicles were honking their horns at night. The reason: a new safety function in the cabs. If the vehicles come too close to each other, they honk automatically.
  • The bizarre concert could be followed via a live stream.
  • Thanks to a system update, the problem has since been solved.
Show more

