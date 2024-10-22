Andermatt has been a building site for several years. Now Samih Sawiris is building again. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro Della Bella) KEYSTONE

It seems as if Swiss Alps AG is in a building frenzy. Samih Sawiris is building dozens of hotels in Andermatt. Now a new one is to be added. Implenia is due to start the project in 2025.

Implenia has been commissioned by Andermatt Swiss Alps AG to build the hotel as part of the Andermatt Reuss development.

Construction will begin in spring 2025 and should be completed by November 2027, with a focus on sustainable energy supply. Show more

And construction continues.

In Andermatt UR, another major new hotel is about to be built. Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, under the management of Samih Sawiris, has awarded the contract to construction company Implenia.

Implenia writes in a press release: "We have been commissioned as total contractor to build a Hotel & Residences in the heart of the Swiss Alps. This project is part of the comprehensive development of Andermatt Reuss."

Luxurious hotel with 66 rooms and 164 apartments

The planned hotel will comprise 66 rooms, restaurants, bars and 164 apartments. A spacious spa and fitness area is also planned. The building will be a solid construction with an element façade and a wooden roof truss. The hotel extends over three buildings, which are connected by a spacious lobby on the first floor.

The new building relies on a sustainable energy supply: Heating is provided by district heating, cooling by groundwater, and a photovoltaic system in the façade supplies a significant proportion of the electricity. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2027.