In Andermatt UR, another major new hotel is about to be built. Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, under the management of Samih Sawiris, has awarded the contract to construction company Implenia.
Implenia writes in a press release: "We have been commissioned as total contractor to build a Hotel & Residences in the heart of the Swiss Alps. This project is part of the comprehensive development of Andermatt Reuss."
Luxurious hotel with 66 rooms and 164 apartments
The planned hotel will comprise 66 rooms, restaurants, bars and 164 apartments. A spacious spa and fitness area is also planned. The building will be a solid construction with an element façade and a wooden roof truss. The hotel extends over three buildings, which are connected by a spacious lobby on the first floor.
The new building relies on a sustainable energy supply: Heating is provided by district heating, cooling by groundwater, and a photovoltaic system in the façade supplies a significant proportion of the electricity. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2027.