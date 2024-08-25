A 2492-carat diamond has been found in Botswana. It is the second largest gemstone ever discovered. Lucara Diamond is "delighted" with the find.

Vanessa Büchel

A diamond just discovered in Botswana weighs 2492 carats.

This gem is the second largest diamond ever found.

The previous record holder was a 3106-carat diamond found in South Africa in 1905. Show more

"Delighted to announce the recovery of an exceptional 2492 carat diamond from the Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana," writes the Canadian company Lucara Diamond under its latest Instagram post.

The photo shows a hand holding up a huge diamond. It is the second largest of its kind ever found, as reported by the British broadcaster BBC.

According to the report, the largest ever find dates back to 1905, when a 3106-carat diamond was unearthed in South Africa and subsequently divided into nine pieces. Most of the pieces were used in the British crown jewels.

Botswana is one of the world's largest producers of diamonds

The mine where this gem was discovered is located around 500 kilometers north of Botswana's capital Gaborone.

According to the Botswana government, the 2492-carat gemstone is the largest diamond ever found there. In 2019, a 1758-carat diamond was recovered.

Botswana is one of the world's largest diamond producers. According to the BBC, the African country accounts for around 20 percent of global diamond mining.

