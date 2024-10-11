Stacked reinforcing steel rebar coils at the steelworks in Gerlafingen in the canton of Solothurn. Archivbild: Keystone

Stahl Gerlafingen announced on Friday that a further 120 jobs are to be cut. A production line was only closed in the spring.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Solothurn-based company Stahl Gerlafingen has announced a further 120 job cuts.

Back in spring, the closure of a production line led to the loss of around 60 jobs.

The plight of the steelworks is also a topic of discussion in the Swiss parliament. Show more

Stahl Gerlafingen, a subsidiary of the Italian Beltrame Group, apparently wants to cut further jobs. Stahl Gerlafingen has announced the dismissal of 120 employees, according to a joint press release issued by the commercial association and the trade unions Syna and Unia on Friday afternoon.

The future of the steelworks has been uncertain for some time. It was only in spring that Stahl Gerlafingen decided to close a production line, resulting in the loss of around 60 jobs.

The commercial association and the trade unions are now demanding an "unequivocal commitment" from the company to continue operations and urgent measures from the federal government to secure jobs and the recycling site.

At the end of September, the National Council had already called for immediate help for the endangered steelworks in Gerlafingen. The Federal Council was instructed to take immediate measures together with the canton of Solothurn and the company to save the plant. The National Council did not want to rule out emergency legislation.

The Federal Council had previously rejected state support for individual companies or sectors.

Stahl Gerlafingen has not yet been able to comment to the AWP news agency.

SDA