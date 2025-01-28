Start-up from Lausanne cleans up scrap in space - Gallery The start-up from French-speaking Switzerland is testing a process for removing space debris. Image: Keystone A space tug with gripper arms is to collect debris from past missions in Earth orbit. Image: Keystone The launch of the mission is planned for 2027/28. Image: Keystone Work on the space tug is being carried out in a controlled environment with the lowest possible contamination of particles or dust. Image: Keystone This is what it should look like in the end. Image: Keystone The company employs around 25 people in Renens. Image: Keystone Start-up from Lausanne cleans up scrap in space - Gallery The start-up from French-speaking Switzerland is testing a process for removing space debris. Image: Keystone A space tug with gripper arms is to collect debris from past missions in Earth orbit. Image: Keystone The launch of the mission is planned for 2027/28. Image: Keystone Work on the space tug is being carried out in a controlled environment with the lowest possible contamination of particles or dust. Image: Keystone This is what it should look like in the end. Image: Keystone The company employs around 25 people in Renens. Image: Keystone

The Vaud-based start-up Clearspace wants to test a process for removing space debris. To this end, a space tug with gripper arms is being developed in Renens to collect debris from past missions in Earth orbit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The launch of Clearspace-1 is planned for 2027/28. A rocket will be used to bring the space tug into orbit, from where the space tug will maneuver towards the target object. The target object is a jettisoned payload fairing from a Vega launch vehicle. Clearspace-1 moves in orbit and captures the target object autonomously, without human control, explained Sébastien von Rohr, mechanism manager at Clearspace, to the Keystone-SDA news agency on site.

The controlled re-entry of the space debris takes place via Point Nemo in the South Pacific, the most remote place on Earth. The location is a common graveyard for satellites. The Clearspace-1 mission lasts approximately one year and is designed so that the space tug enters the Earth's atmosphere together with the recovered debris. The spacecraft can therefore only be used to dispose of a single piece of space debris.

Delay of the launch

The mission was originally scheduled for launch in 2025. However, there were delays due to technical and organizational complications. "There are several reasons why space missions often take longer. As engineers often say, physics is stubborn, so these problems are particularly difficult to solve," said CEO and co-founder Luc Piguet. There are often surprises in a project like this. Things don't work as planned and there are approaches that need to be corrected.

The difficult thing about the design of space missions is that the parts have to function reliably and without incident for their specific lifespan. Once something is in space, it can no longer be repaired, says von Rohr.

Development of the gripper arms

The scientist demonstrates the mechanism of the gripper arm with two of his colleagues in the so-called Clean Room. This room is used to test all the important parts of a spacecraft, such as sensitive electronics or mechanisms. "Everything is built in a controlled environment, with as little contamination of particles or dust as possible. You don't want that in the machine," said the scientist. The room has a higher air pressure inside than outside, which pushes most particles outwards.

To avoid contaminating the room, the scientists wear special gowns with rubber gloves. They have covered their head and facial hair with hoods. There is also a special entrance airlock for people and materials. "We clean all equipment that enters the room," said von Rohr.

An elongated gripper arm with white upholstery lies on the floor of the clean room. This can be controlled from a computer. When fully extended, it wraps around a gray half-ring, which acts as a dummy for space debris. Clearspace-1 has four such gripper arms. In another special room, the Dark Room, cameras and sensors, the eyes of the space tug, are tested. This room simulates the lighting conditions in space.

Clearspace-2 already in the works

Clearspace is already working on a follow-up mission with the UK Space Agency to clean up and refuel two objects in a second mission. "This will already be a reusable device that will not be lost after the mission. This enables more services in orbit," said Piguet. A program has also been initiated to extend the life expectancy of satellites. According to the concept, the space tug attaches itself to another satellite in order to keep it in one place for five years. This allows it to operate without fuel on board.

The projects are financed by the member states of the European Space Agency (ESA). As these are new technologies, funding from investors is not yet possible, said Piguet.

The start-up based in Renens VD was founded in January 2018 and employs around 25 people at Clearspace in Renens. Other locations are in the UK, Luxembourg and Germany. In total, around 60 people work for Clearspace.