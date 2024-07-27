A 21-year-old man from Switzerland has had a fatal accident on a quad bike in Croatia. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Dreamstime

A 21-year-old Swiss man had an accident on the Croatian island of Murter on Wednesday. The man was riding a quad bike and fell down an embankment. He died at the scene of the accident.

A 21-year-old Swiss man has died in an accident on the Croatian vacation island of Murter off the coast of Dalmatia. According to media reports, the man fell down a slope while riding a quad bike.

In Switzerland, the "Blick " newspaper first reported on the accident on Saturday.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) informed the news agency Keystone-SDA that it was aware of the death of a Swiss national in Croatia. The FDFA wrote to Blick: "We are in contact with both the relatives and the Croatian authorities."

Died at the scene of the accident despite wearing a helmet

According to its own statement, the FDFA is in contact with the man's relatives and the Croatian authorities. For reasons of personal privacy, it did not provide any further details on the location and course of the accident or on the man involved.

Several Croatian media also took up the case. The 21-year-old was driving up a hill on a dirt road when he lost control of his vehicle on a sharp left-hand bend, the Croatian public television station HRT wrote on its website. It referred to police reports.

The Swiss driver died at the scene of the accident, despite wearing a safety helmet as required.

