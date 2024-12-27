A Swiss Post employee sorts parcels at the parcel center in Frauenfeld TG (archive photo) Keystone

December is breaking all records: with almost 1.3 million parcels in a single day and a total volume of over 22 million consignments, Swiss Post is showing impressive growth in the 2024 Christmas season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On December 3, 2024, Swiss Post processed a new record in parcel deliveries with almost 1.3 million parcels in a single day.

Between Black Friday and Christmas, 22.3 million parcels were sorted, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to the previous year.

After two years of declining volumes, Swiss Post recorded growth again, supported by 19,000 employees and 500 temporary workers. Show more

Swiss Post experienced a new peak day for parcel deliveries in the run-up to Christmas. On December 3, 2024, employees processed almost 1.3 million parcels across Switzerland in a single day - more than ever before in a single day.

In total, Swiss Post sorted 22.3 million parcels between the special Black Friday sales day on 29 November and Christmas, as reported by Swiss Post on Friday. Compared to the same period last year, this corresponds to an increase of 3.5 percent.

This means that after two years of declining parcel volumes, Swiss Post recorded growth again this year. The previous parcel record for the Christmas period was set in 2020 with 24.1 million parcels.

This year, 14,500 delivery staff were deployed to deliver parcels in the run-up to Christmas, 3,400 of them exclusively as parcel carriers, a Swiss Post spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. In addition, there were 4,500 employees in the three large parcel centers in Daillens VD, Härkingen SO and Frauenfeld TG as well as in the regional distribution facilities. An additional 500 temporary workers were deployed throughout Switzerland as reinforcements.