A conflict is brewing in the Black Forest between motorcycle fans and the local population. The authorities have now reacted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Residents are complaining because many motorcycles with Swiss license plates are causing noise in the Black Forest.

Especially in the Menzikurze, which is well known in the scene, the bikes are being accelerated.

The German municipality of Menzenschwand has therefore taken measures. Show more

Waterfalls, sunrises, lakes and gorges: The Black Forest is a popular destination for the Swiss. But local motorcycle fans also seem to enjoy the mountainous region in south-west Germany - much to the chagrin of the local population.

The region around the German municipality of Menzenschwand has been a noise hotspot for years. "For over three years, we felt like we were at the Nürburgring race track here," Joachim Gfrörer, head of Menzenschwand, told SRF.

The so-called Menzikurve is particularly well-known in the motorcycle scene. In the long 180-degree bend with its impressive backdrop, it is not uncommon for riders to really step on the gas. "In the scene, they call it the applause curve," says Gfrörer. At times, crowds of spectators would sit on the slope opposite and celebrate the roar of the engines.

"The noise made me sick"

This has led to numerous complaints from the public. One resident has been suffering from depression for years because of the noise: "The noise has made me ill."

The motorcyclists, most of whom are male, justify their driving behavior with the lower buses in Germany. Only recently, a rider was stopped in the Black Forest at 170 kilometers per hour on an 80-kilometer route. If he had been sentenced to a - mostly conditional - prison sentence as a speeding driver in Germany, he would have only received a fine of 700 euros.

Criticism from his own ranks

"The traffic rules are disregarded by the Swiss with their big wallets," complains the local resident. And a motorcyclist who was interviewed also criticized some of his own scene: "Of course you want to hear the engine when riding a motorcycle. But there are some who simply overdo it."

The municipality has now reacted and reduced the speed limit to 50 km/h. Speed bumps have also been installed to prevent overtaking maneuvers. The authorities want to find out whether the measures are working in an initial assessment in the fall.