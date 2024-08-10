The car caught fire after the accident in Bossonnens FR and also set fire to the front of a house. No one was injured. Keystone

SDA

A driver was lucky after an accident in Bossonnens FR due to microsleep. He was able to save himself in time from the burning car, which had also set fire to a building façade.

The 21-year-old driver crashed his car into the garden of a building at around 6 a.m. this morning, according to the Fribourg cantonal police. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire and the fire spread to the façade of the house.

According to the police, the driver was able to escape from the car unharmed. The fire department was quickly on the scene and was able to contain the fire. The house was evacuated as a precaution.

According to the police, the driver's license was confiscated.

