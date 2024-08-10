  1. Residential Customers
Bossonnens FR 21-year-old driver crashes into house and sets it on fire

SDA

10.8.2024 - 12:39

The car caught fire after the accident in Bossonnens FR and also set fire to the front of a house. No one was injured.
The car caught fire after the accident in Bossonnens FR and also set fire to the front of a house. No one was injured.
Keystone

A driver was lucky after an accident due to microsleep. He was able to get out of the burning car, which had also set fire to a building façade, in time.

10.8.2024 - 12:39

A driver was lucky after an accident in Bossonnens FR due to microsleep. He was able to save himself in time from the burning car, which had also set fire to a building façade.

The 21-year-old driver crashed his car into the garden of a building at around 6 a.m. this morning, according to the Fribourg cantonal police. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire and the fire spread to the façade of the house.

According to the police, the driver was able to escape from the car unharmed. The fire department was quickly on the scene and was able to contain the fire. The house was evacuated as a precaution.

According to the police, the driver's license was confiscated.

SDA

