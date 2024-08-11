All too often, the Zurich city police are called out to deal with threats to the synagogue in Erikastrasse: This photo was taken on March 4. KEYSTONE

A man poured petrol at the entrance to the synagogue in Zurich Wiedikon at 8pm on Saturday evening. However, the attack was prevented.

SDA

A man poured petrol at the entrance to the synagogue in Zurich-Wiedikon at 8pm on Saturday evening. Security guards surprised him and prevented a possible arson attack.

The man immediately fled on foot when he was approached by the building's own security service, a spokeswoman for the Zurich city police confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The alerted Zurich city police launched a manhunt for the perpetrator. The Forensic Institute secured evidence at the scene of the crime. The Zurich cantonal police later took over the case.

Allegedly no extremist motive

They arrested the 32-year-old Swiss man early this morning. Based on initial investigations, the "apparently mentally disturbed" perpetrator acted alone and there was no extremist motive in the foreground, the city police wrote in a statement.

Heute Abend wurde bei unserer Synagoge an der Erikastrasse in Zürich ein Brandanschlag versucht. Unsere Sicherheitsleute haben die Täter erwischt, als sie Benzin um das Gebäude gossen. Die Täter sind anschliessend geflüchtet. Die @StadtpolizeiZH ist mit einem Aufgebot vor Ort. — Jehuda Spielman (@JehudaSpielman) August 10, 2024

The case was made public by a Zurich local councillor on Platform X late on Saturday evening: "An arson attack was attempted at our synagogue on Erikastrasse in Zurich this evening."

Das wurde heute vor unserer Synagoge in Zürich platziert.

Es gibt also auch noch schöne Zeichen. pic.twitter.com/Iv1ylxSe4U — Jehuda Spielman (@JehudaSpielman) October 9, 2023

SDA