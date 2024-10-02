SVP National Councillors Michael Graber (left) and Thomas Aeschi (archive photo) Keystone

In June, SVP politicians Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber were involved in a scuffle with security forces in the Federal Palace. Now their immunity is to be lifted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has requested that the immunity of two SVP National Councillors be lifted.

The background to this is a scuffle in the Federal Parliament in which Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber were involved.

The responsible committee of the National Council is now examining the request. Show more

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is requesting that the immunity of SVP National Councillors Thomas Aeschi (ZG) and Michael Graber (VS) be lifted. The reason for this is a criminal complaint following a scuffle between the politicians and security guards in the parliament building during the summer session.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) received a criminal complaint on the occasion of the Ukrainian parliamentary speaker's visit on June 12, 2024, as confirmed by the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. The National Council's Immunity Committee is now examining the OAG's request.

A positive decision would authorize the OAG to conduct criminal proceedings for obstruction of an official act. The presumption of innocence applies. The online magazine Republik first reported on the OAG's request on Wednesday.

