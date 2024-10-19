There is no trace of Bernhard. Polizeidirektion Hannover

A boy (10) has disappeared from the face of the earth in Germany. A huge search operation has so far been unsuccessful.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, a boy (10) has disappeared from the face of the earth.

A major search operation has so far been unsuccessful.

In addition to search dogs and drones, Hanover Central Station is also being investigated. Show more

There is currently great concern in Hanover for ten-year-old Bernard B., who disappeared without a trace on Friday evening. Bernard, who is autistic and suffers from ADHD, was just visiting the city with his father.

The boy ran away at around 6:35 p.m. and the police suspect that he may have tried to travel to Berlin. The emergency services searched the Eilenriede city forest at full speed, but so far without success.

In addition to search dogs and drones, Hanover Central Station is also being investigated, as Bernard may have boarded a train to Berlin there. The police are relying on tips from the public and have published a photo of the boy. At the time of his disappearance, Bernard was wearing a blue checked jacket, blue jeans and a T-shirt with the words "Outside" on it.

Bub also disappeared in spring

As Bernard suffers from autism and ADHD, there is a risk that he could find himself in a dangerous situation. The police are urgently asking the public for help to find the boy as quickly as possible. The cuddly toy he was carrying could be particularly helpful in identifying him.

Arian disappeared in Germany in the spring. The boy from Elm, a district of Bremervörde between Bremerhaven and Hamburg, was reported missing in April. For around a week, emergency services and helpers searched for the boy day and night in villages, meadows and forests. At times, up to 1200 people were involved. It was not until June that a farmer found his body.