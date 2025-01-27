Police officers stand between members of the Hells Angels (pictured) and Bandidos (not pictured) near the court building in Bern to prevent a confrontation during the trial in May 2022. Image: Keystone/Stringer

The Bern rocker trial continues before the High Court. From Monday, the court will review the verdicts against eight members of rival gangs who had a bloody confrontation in 2019.

A 37-year-old Swiss man was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for attempted intentional homicide in 2022. Show more

Around 200 members of the rival Hells Angels and Bandidos motorcycle clubs came to Bern in May 2022 for the start of the trial at first instance. They fought skirmishes in front of the Amthaus. The police used rubber bullets and water cannons to keep the two camps apart.

The regional court handed down some heavy sentences. A 37-year-old Swiss man was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for attempted intentional homicide. He allegedly hit an opponent on the head with a fully loaded pistol during the 2019 feud in Belp. Another man was injured by a shot from the pistol.

Shooter accepts sentence

A total of 17 rockers were sentenced. Many got off with conditional prison sentences. A total of eight convicts have appealed the verdict and are now before the High Court. These include two Hells Angels and six Bandidos, as reported by the Bernese Tamedia newspapers.

The shooter from Belp has accepted the verdict. However, another Bandido is before the High Court and has been sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of three and a half years and expulsion from the country. According to the verdict, the Austrian violently hit an opposing rocker on the head with a massive electric cable.

Bloody dispute

The background to the dispute in May 2019 was that the Bandidos, who were active abroad, wanted to found a branch in Switzerland. This did not go down well with the top dogs - the Hells Angels. Together with their friends the Bern Broncos, they wanted to drive the Bandidos out by force.

The confrontation took place in Belp, where Bandidos members were celebrating a birthday party. The excess of violence with percussion instruments, knives and firearms resulted in several serious injuries.

The trial before the High Court will last from Monday to Thursday. The verdict is scheduled for February 13.