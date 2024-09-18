The canton of St. Gallen regulates the Gamserrugg wolves. (symbolic image) Keystone

Following the approval of the federal government, the canton of St. Gallen has ordered the shooting of a young wolf from the Gamserrugg pack. The canton also submitted applications to regulate two other packs.

The federal government has approved the regulation of the new wolf pack at Gamserrugg in Toggenburg, the canton of St. Gallen wrote in a press release on Wednesday. This means that half of this year's young wolves can be shot. As there are currently only three young animals left in the Gamserrugg pack, the canton is planning to shoot one animal.

Together with the canton of Graubünden, the canton of St. Gallen has also applied for the regulation of the Calanda 2 pack, whose parent animals also roam the Tamina Valley in St. Gallen.

A shooting permit has also been submitted to the federal government for the Schilt pack, which caused damage to livestock in the Schilstal near Flumserberg last summer.

By shooting young wolves, the canton wants to prevent damage to livestock caused by the wolves despite protective measures. In addition, the animals are to be kept shy through pack regulation.

