The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Keystone

A man (39) skids in an accident on Saturday evening. His car overturns and the driver is slightly injured.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man (39) skids in an accident on Saturday evening.

His car overturns and the driver is slightly injured. Show more

The car of a 39-year-old driver overturned in an accident near Chur on Saturday evening. The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check-up, according to the Chur municipal police on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred after 7.15 p.m. on a right-hand bend after the Chur Süd highway exit, according to the police.

The driver skidded and drove across the oncoming lane. The car then overturned and came to a standstill in a parking lot. According to the statement, the car was a total loss.

The driver had to surrender his driver's license immediately. The Chur municipal police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

SDA