The car of a 39-year-old driver overturned in an accident near Chur on Saturday evening. The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check-up, according to the Chur municipal police on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred after 7.15 p.m. on a right-hand bend after the Chur Süd highway exit, according to the police.
The driver skidded and drove across the oncoming lane. The car then overturned and came to a standstill in a parking lot. According to the statement, the car was a total loss.
The driver had to surrender his driver's license immediately. The Chur municipal police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.