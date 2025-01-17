The SVP parliamentary group protested against possible new treaties with the European Union (EU) in front of the Federal Palace early on Friday morning. sda

Members of the SVP, led by President Marcel Dettling, symbolically staged the "funeral of Switzerland's independence" with halberds.

The city of Bern has decided to take legal action against the SVP Switzerland, writes "20 Minuten". This follows a controversial action by the party on the Bundesplatz, which took place without permission and could now result in a possible fine.

On December 20, the Federal Council presented the outcome of the negotiations with the EU, which also required the presence of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bern.

Unauthorized rally by the SVP parliamentary group

The SVP parliamentary group caused a stir in the run-up to the event with a protest action. Under the leadership of President Marcel Dettling, members of the party gathered with halberds in front of the Federal Palace to symbolically bury Switzerland's independence. The police intervened and recorded the personal details of those responsible, including General Secretary Henrique Schneider.

The question of whether the unauthorized action during the session would have consequences initially remained unanswered. However, the city of Bern has now filed a complaint against the SVP.

Norbert Esseiva, head of the local and commercial police, confirmed that the person responsible for the action on 20 December 2024 has been reported to the Bern cantonal police.

The police inspectorate of the city of Bern will examine the complaint and impose a fine if necessary. Due to the ongoing proceedings, no further details are currently available.

The amount of the possible fine is still unclear and the SVP has not yet responded to requests for comment.

