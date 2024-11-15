Touring coaches are a familiar sight in Lucerne. Keystone

The city of Lucerne wants to regulate coach traffic with a new system of fees and reservations. The city council has proposed corresponding measures.

The aim is to control traffic and reduce the burden on the city.

A special credit of CHF 14.5 million has been requested to finance the project, which is due to start in spring 2025, and to introduce it in stages.

The measures are a response to residents' dissatisfaction with the current traffic situation. Show more

The many coaches that stop in the middle of the city are an unresolved problem in Lucerne, and the city council has now proposed measures to improve the situation. The plan is to introduce a reservation system and a stopping fee for coaches, as reported by SRF.

These measures should help to better manage traffic and reduce the burden on the city. The city council has applied for a special credit of CHF 14.5 million to finance the project. This project is unique in Switzerland.

The planned stopping fee for coaches will be between 75 and 100 francs. This fee will allow coaches to let their passengers on and off at designated stopping points such as Schwanenplatz, Löwenplatz and Kasernenplatz. In addition, buses will be allowed to park for up to 24 hours in more distant parking lots. The regulations are due to be introduced in spring 2025.

Limited time slots for cars

Another element of the new system is the reservation system, which is to be implemented after the introduction of the parking fee. Travel providers will then have to book fixed time slots for stopping and parking. The number of these time slots is limited in order to make traffic more efficient.

The city is also planning to renew the parking guidance system for coaches to make it easier to find their way around. The planned changes require good preparation on the part of tour operators, as the system is unique in Switzerland. The City Council plans to introduce the measures in stages and to inform the affected companies in detail.

The need for these changes arises from the dissatisfaction of the population with the central stopping points for coaches. A survey conducted by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts showed that many residents find the current situation annoying. An earlier project, the "Stadtpassage", was abandoned in 2023 for cost reasons.

