The winegrower's house in Kilchberg ZH is to be demolished. Screenshot Google Maps

Coop wants to demolish a 370-year-old house in Kilchberg to build a new branch. The Heritage Society is "stunned".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An old farmhouse in Kilchberg ZH is to be demolished.

The 370-year-old house is to make way for a new Coop store.

The Zurich Heritage Society cannot understand this. Show more

The future of the former winegrower's house in Kilchberg ZH is in doubt. An external expert has classified the 370-year-old building's conservation value as "low to medium", prompting the municipal council not to place the building under a preservation order.

According to the council, only a few original features and surfaces remain. Some of the façades have been very heavily altered, which is why the property is considered to be of medium conservation value.

Instead, Coop is planning to demolish the building to make space for a new store and apartments. The Zurich Heritage Society is not surprised, but President Martin Killias told the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" newspaper :"When I heard the verdict, I was still speechless."

Coop does not comment

Killias is disappointed by the decision and intends to appeal against the decision not to support the monument. He emphasizes that the 370-year-old building is worthy of protection due to its age. Killias also suggests that Coop could integrate retail space into the old farmhouse, which would make the decision to build a new building superfluous.

The municipality of Kilchberg emphasizes that it is in contact with Coop and the heritage protection authorities to find an amicable solution. Nevertheless, it remains unclear how the planned new Coop building will proceed, as a new planning application is required. Coop itself did not wish to comment to the "Zürichsee-Zeitung".

